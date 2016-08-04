版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Ovascience Q2 loss per share $0.62

Aug 4 Ovascience Inc

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ovascience reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.62

Ovascience reports second quarter 2016 financial results

