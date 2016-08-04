版本:
BRIEF-Atricure sees FY 2016 revenue up about 20 to 22 percent

Aug 4 Atricure Inc

* Atricure reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 20 to 22 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $39.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.8 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Fy2016 revenue view $160.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

