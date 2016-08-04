版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Air Lease Corp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.39

Aug 4 Air Lease Corp

* Air lease corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $350.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $349.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐