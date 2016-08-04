版本:
BRIEF-Manitex International reports Q2 loss per share $0.11

Aug 4 Manitex International Inc

* Manitex International, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 4.2 percent to $96.3 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

