版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Cornerstone OnDemand posts Q2 adj shr $0.00

Aug 4 Cornerstone Ondemand Inc

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue $107 million versus i/b/e/s view $104 million

* Cornerstone ondemand announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐