公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Oncogenex Pharma Q2 revenue $2.1 million vs est $1.2 million

Aug 4 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oncogenex pharmaceuticals, inc. Reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue $2.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

