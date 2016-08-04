BRIEF-Mohawk Industries reports Q2 adj earnings per share $3.47

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Mohawk Industries Inc
* Mohawk Industries reports record second quarter
* Q2 sales $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.35 billion
* Sees q3 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.49 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $3.42
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $3.47 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer