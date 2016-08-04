版本:
BRIEF-Mohawk Industries reports Q2 adj earnings per share $3.47

Aug 4 Mohawk Industries Inc

* Mohawk Industries reports record second quarter

* Q2 sales $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.35 billion

* Sees q3 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.49 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $3.42

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $3.47 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

