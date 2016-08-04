BRIEF-Incontact says company's previous forecast should no longer be relied upon

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Incontact Inc
* Q2 revenue $63.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $62.4 million
* Incontact reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Will not be providing financial guidance for q3 or full year 2016.
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company's previously issued financial guidance should no longer be relied upon. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer