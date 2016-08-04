版本:
BRIEF-Everyday Health sees 2016 total revenue $252 mln-$260 mln

Aug 4 Everyday Health Inc

* Everyday health reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to $57.7 million

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.27, q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $57.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 total revenue $252 million - $260 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda $43.6 million - $47.6 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $256.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

