BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings reports Q2 adj earnings per share $0.46

Aug 4 Re/Max Holdings Inc

* Re/Max Holdings reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $43.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.8 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 revenue in a range of $43.5 million to $44.5 million; re/max is reiterating its full-year 2016 outlook