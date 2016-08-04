BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings reports Q2 adj earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Re/Max Holdings Inc
* Re/Max Holdings reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $43.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.8 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 revenue in a range of $43.5 million to $44.5 million; re/max is reiterating its full-year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer