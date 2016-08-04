BRIEF-Gain Capital qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.19

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Gain Capital Holdings Inc
* Gain capital reports second quarter and first half 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.19
* Qtrly net revenue of $108.3 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $106.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer