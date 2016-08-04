BRIEF-Halogen Software qtrly adj. EBITDA per share $ 0.09

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Halogen Software Inc
* Halogen Software announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenue increased 12% from q2 2015 to $18.0 million; qtrly adjusted ebitda per share was $0.09 in q2 2016
* Qtrly adjusted ebitda per share $ 0.09
* Sees Q3 total revenue in range of $17.9 to $18.1 million
* Ses FY total revenue in range of $72.6 to $73.0 million
* Says is increasing its expectation of adjusted ebitda in range of $4.0 to $5.0 million for fy
* Sees Q3 recurring revenue in range of $16.6 to $16.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer