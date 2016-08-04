BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces Q2 loss per share $1.73

Aug 4 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics reports business and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $7.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.9 million

* Q2 loss per share $1.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S