版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.40

Aug 4 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Merrimack reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.40

* Qtrly total revenues $33.7 million versus $21.3 million from the previous quarter

* Says lowers its previously provided FY expense guidance range by $20.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐