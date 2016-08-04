BRIEF-Retrophin posts Q2 adj EPS $0.07, net product sales $33.2 mln

Aug 4 Retrophin Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue rose 38 percent

* Retrophin reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.37

* Retrophin inc says net product sales for q2 of 2016 were $33.3 million, compared to net product sales of $24.1 million for same period in 2015

* Says remains on track to initiate its efficacy trial evaluating RE 024 in pkan during second half of 2016