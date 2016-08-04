BRIEF-Retrophin posts Q2 adj EPS $0.07, net product sales $33.2 mln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Retrophin Inc
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue rose 38 percent
* Retrophin reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.37
* Retrophin inc says net product sales for q2 of 2016 were $33.3 million, compared to net product sales of $24.1 million for same period in 2015
* Says remains on track to initiate its efficacy trial evaluating RE 024 in pkan during second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer