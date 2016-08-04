版本:
BRIEF-CTI Biopharma Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 4 CTI Biopharma Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* CTI Biopharma reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Total revenues for q2 ended june 30, 2016, were $7.4 million versus $1.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

