BRIEF-Endocyte reports Q2 loss per share $0.33

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Endocyte Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endocyte reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Company revised guidance for its expected cash balance at end of 2016 to be above $130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer