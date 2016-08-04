BRIEF-2U Inc. Q2 loss per share $0.18

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 2u, Inc.
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Q2 revenue $49.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.5 million
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees revenue outlook of $49.9 million -$50.4 million for Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer