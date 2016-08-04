版本:
BRIEF-2U Inc. Q2 loss per share $0.18

Aug 4 2u, Inc.

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* Q2 revenue $49.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.5 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees revenue outlook of $49.9 million -$50.4 million for Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

