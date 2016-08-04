BRIEF-Cumulus Media reports breakeven Q2 shr

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Cumulus Media Inc
* Cumulus reports operating results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 revenue $287.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $285.7 million
* Q2 revenue view $285.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer