版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Cumulus Media reports breakeven Q2 shr

Aug 4 Cumulus Media Inc

* Cumulus reports operating results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue $287.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $285.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $285.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐