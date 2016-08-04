版本:
BRIEF-Mirati Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share of $1.11

Aug 4 Mirati Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $1.11

* Mirati therapeutics reports financial results and provides business update for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

