公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines reports July traffic statistics

Aug 4 Hawaiian Airlines Inc

* Hawaiian Airlines reports July 2016 traffic statistics

* July system wide asms 1.78 billion, up 4.3 percent

* July system wide load factor 86.2% versus 84.5%

* July system wide rpms 1.45 billion, up 6.4 percent Source text for Eikon:

