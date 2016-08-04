BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines reports July traffic statistics

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Hawaiian Airlines Inc
* Hawaiian Airlines reports July 2016 traffic statistics
* July system wide asms 1.78 billion, up 4.3 percent
* July system wide load factor 86.2% versus 84.5%
* July system wide rpms 1.45 billion, up 6.4 percent Source text for Eikon:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer