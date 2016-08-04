BRIEF-Performant Financial Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Performant Financial Corp
* Performant financial corporation announces financial results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue fell 8 percent to $38.1 million
* "as we look to back half of this year, we anticipate some softening as revenues will not be as high as first six months"
* Updating 2016 revenue and adjusted ebitda expectations to $135 million to $145 million and $18 million to $22 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $134.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer