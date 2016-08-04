版本:
2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Bankrate Q2 revenue jumps 10 pct

Aug 4 Bankrate Inc

* Bankrate reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 10 percent to $98.3 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $110 million to $116 million

* Says revenue is expected to be in range of $110 million to $116 million in FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

