BRIEF-Air Methods reports Q2 earnings per share $0.70

Aug 4 Air Methods Corp

* Q2 revenue $292.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $299.3 million

* Air methods reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

