BRIEF-Corium reports Q3 loss per share $0.34

Aug 4 Corium International Inc

* Corium reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* Q3 revenue $10.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $8.7 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $8.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

