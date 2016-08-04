版本:
BRIEF-Mercadolibre reports Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Aug 4 Mercadolibre Inc

* Mercadolibre, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $199.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $180.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

