BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

Aug 4 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 excluding items

* Alliance Healthcare services reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $125.3 million versus $118.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $505 million to $535 million

* Reaffirming full-year 2016 guidance for revenue ranging from $505-$535 million and adjusted ebitda of $130-$150 million.