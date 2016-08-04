BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 excluding items
* Alliance Healthcare services reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue $125.3 million versus $118.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $505 million to $535 million
* Reaffirming full-year 2016 guidance for revenue ranging from $505-$535 million and adjusted ebitda of $130-$150 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer