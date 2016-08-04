版本:
BRIEF-Kraft Heinz posts Q2 adj shr $0.85

Aug 4 Kraft Heinz Co

* Kraft Heinz reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 sales $6.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.79 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly organic net sales decreased 0.5 percent versus year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

