BRIEF-Kraft Heinz posts Q2 adj shr $0.85

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Kraft Heinz Co
* Kraft Heinz reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.63
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 sales $6.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.79 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly organic net sales decreased 0.5 percent versus year-ago period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer