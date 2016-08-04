版本:
BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

Aug 5 Iconix Brand Group Inc Sees FY GAAP Diluted Eps $0.93

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Iconix Brand Group reports financial results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* $1.08

* $184 million

* Increasing 2016 GAAP diluted eps guidance by $0.22 to reflect an $8.5 million gain related to repurchase of portion of 2018 convertible notes

* Increasing its 2016 free cash flow guidance by $14 million primarily to reflect sale of company's stake in Ed Hardy brand in China. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

