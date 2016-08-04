BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.14

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
* Allscripts announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 to $0.62
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $387 million versus i/b/e/s view $403.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion
* FY2016 revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer