BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.14

Aug 5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

* Allscripts announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 to $0.62

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $387 million versus i/b/e/s view $403.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion

* FY2016 revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

