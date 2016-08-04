版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Inuvo Inc. Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.02

Aug 4 Inuvo Inc

* Q2 revenue $15.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.6 million

* Inuvo reports first half and second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐