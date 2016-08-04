版本:
BRIEF-Dover says Richard Tobin joins co's board as independent director

Aug 4 Dover Corp

* Dover corporation: richard j. Tobin joins dover's board as independent director

* Appointment of tobin, which is effective immediately, increases size of board from 11 to 12 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

