BRIEF-Biomarin sees FY 2016 revenue $340 million to $360 million

Aug 4 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $300.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $278.2 million

* Q2 gaap loss per share $2.61

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $340 million to $360 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

