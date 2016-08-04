BRIEF-Biomarin sees FY 2016 revenue $340 million to $360 million

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Biomarin announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $300.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $278.2 million
* Q2 gaap loss per share $2.61
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $340 million to $360 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer