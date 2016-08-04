BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Applied Optoelectronics Inc Sees Q3 Non
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue $55.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.8 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $56 million to $59 million
* Applied optoelectronics reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap fully diluted earnings per share in range of $0.16 to $0.21
* Gaap gross margin in range of 30.5% to 32%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $54.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer