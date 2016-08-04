版本:
BRIEF-Zynga Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

Aug 4 Zynga Inc

* Q2 revenue $182 million versus i/b/e/s view $169.8 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $170 million to $180 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Zynga announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees q3 2016 loss per share $0.03 to $0.04

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

