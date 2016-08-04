BRIEF-Zynga Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Zynga Inc
* Q2 revenue $182 million versus i/b/e/s view $169.8 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $170 million to $180 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Zynga announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees q3 2016 loss per share $0.03 to $0.04
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer