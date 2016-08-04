版本:
BRIEF-Intest reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Aug 4 Intest Corp :

* Intest reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $9.5 million to $10.5 million

* Q2 revenue $10.5 million

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

