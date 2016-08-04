版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Corindus vascular robotics reports second quarter 2016 results

Aug 4 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc :

* Corindus Vascular Robotics reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.0 million to $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

