BRIEF-Dicerna reports Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 4 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Dicerna reports second quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Reiterates its expectation that it has sufficient cash to fund operations for at least next 12 months ; qtrly loss per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

