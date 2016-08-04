BRIEF-Dicerna reports Q2 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Dicerna reports second quarter 2016 financial and operational results
* Reiterates its expectation that it has sufficient cash to fund operations for at least next 12 months ; qtrly loss per share $0.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer