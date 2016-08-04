BRIEF-Dicerna reports Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 4 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Dicerna reports second quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Reiterates its expectation that it has sufficient cash to fund operations for at least next 12 months ; qtrly loss per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S