公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Ballantyne reports Q2 EPS $0.12 from cont ops

Aug 4 Ballantyne Strong Inc :

* Ballantyne strong reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $20.6 million versus $17.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

