BRIEF-Hercules reports Q2 NII per share $0.32

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Hercules Capital Inc :
* Hercules announces strong second quarter financial results with $0.32 NII per share and a $0.31 quarterly dividend
* $0.34 per share, or $25.0 million of distributable net operating income for quarter
* As of June 30, net asset value per share was $9.66 on 74.3 million outstanding shares, versus $9.81 on 73.2 million outstanding shares as of March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer