BRIEF-Inogen reports Q2 EPS $0.25

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Inogen Inc :
* Inogen announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $54.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.4 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $190 million to $194 million
* Says is increasing its 2016 revenue guidance to a range of $190 to $194 million
* Says is increasing its FY net income estimate to range of $12.5 to $14.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer