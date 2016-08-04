版本:
BRIEF-Transact Technologies reports Q2 GAAP EPS $0.10

Aug 4 Transact Technologies Inc :

* Transact technologies reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $14.8 million versus $17.2 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

