BRIEF-CPSI reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

Aug 4 Computer Programs And Systems Inc :

* CPSI announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 revenue $68.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Decided to retract 2016 guidance, as revised, and will cease providing revenue and earnings guidance going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: