BRIEF-CPSI reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Computer Programs And Systems Inc :
* CPSI announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Q2 revenue $68.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Decided to retract 2016 guidance, as revised, and will cease providing revenue and earnings guidance going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer