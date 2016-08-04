版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Eldorado resorts reports Q2 EPS $0.23

Aug 4 Eldorado Resorts Inc :

* Eldorado resorts reports second quarter net revenue of $231.3 million, operating income of $29.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $46.7 million

* Q2 revenue $231.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐