2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Renewable Energy Group reports Q2 EPS $0.16

Aug 4 Renewable Energy Group Inc

* Renewable Energy Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue rose 49.4 percent to $558.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $417.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

