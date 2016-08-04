版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Marcus & Millichap reports Q2 EPS $0.45

Aug 4 Marcus & Millichap Inc :

* Marcus & Millichap Inc reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $183.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $171.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐