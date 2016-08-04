BRIEF-Willdan Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

Aug 4 Willdan Group Inc :

* Willdan Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $177.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total contract revenue of $58.9 million, an increase of 60% over prior year

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.84 to $0.91

* Sees 2016 total contract revenue of $175 million - $190 million