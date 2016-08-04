BRIEF-Willdan Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Willdan Group Inc :
* Willdan Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $177.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total contract revenue of $58.9 million, an increase of 60% over prior year
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.84 to $0.91
* Sees 2016 total contract revenue of $175 million - $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer