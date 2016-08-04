版本:
BRIEF-Interval Leisure Group reports Q2 2016 results

Aug 4 Interval Leisure Group Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $1.87

* Interval leisure group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue $297 million versus I/B/E/S view $350 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $282 million to $302 million

* Sees 2016 consolidated revenues $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

