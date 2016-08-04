BRIEF-Interval Leisure Group reports Q2 2016 results

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Interval Leisure Group Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.87
* Interval leisure group reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 revenue $297 million versus I/B/E/S view $350 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $282 million to $302 million
* Sees 2016 consolidated revenues $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer