BRIEF-Therapeuticsmd reports Q2 loss per share $0.11

Aug 4 Therapeuticsmd Inc :

* Therapeuticsmd announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Topline phase 3 data for tx-001hr replenish trial on track for q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: