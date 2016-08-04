版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Demand Media reports second quarter 2016 results

Aug 4 Demand Media Inc

* Demand Media reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $24.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.8 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $25.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐